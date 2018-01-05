Robbed at Gunpoint: Victim Tells Man 'Have A Good Day'

Imagine what you would do. You’re at work. A stranger walks in, shows you a gun, and tells you, "Put the money in the bag."

What would you do?

While many of us might stumble over our words, even remain speechless, SuperCuts stylist Karen Soto not only offered the robber a bag, but told him to have a good day.

“I laugh when I get nervous,” Soto said, "so I said, 'Have a good day,' I guess, and the cop saw the video and asked, 'Did you really just wish him a good day after he robbed you?'"

Around 11:30 Wednesday morning, the robber was caught on camera, walking in like any other customer at the Reno and MacArthur location.

“I greeted him like a normal person," Soto said. "I was like, 'Hey, what can I do for you? What can I get for you?'"

Soto was alone in the store and said she wasn’t even supposed to be working that day. She was filling in for a friend.

“I think the only time my heart seriously raced was the initial time I saw the gun," she said. "He kind of looked at, shook it around, and showed me."

Each moment that passed seemed to fly by.

“I didn't even look at him in the face too much because I was like, 'You're not the last thing I want to see if you do kill me.'"

Soto says she grew up near Juarez, Mexico. She says guns and violence are nothing new to her. But this time, it's her story that might help Oklahoma City Police catch a criminal.

“He looked at the camera for, like, a split second and then he put his mask on. That's why I think he might be a little nervous too.”

The man did get away with over $200. Police say the man never pointed the gun at Soto but so far, he’s not been identified.