Widow Of POW Receives Extreme Makeover For Newalla Home

Things are looking up for the widow of a Vietnam War Purple Heart recipient, who was scammed out of $18,000 18 months ago by a bad contractor. Georgann Price’s home in Newalla had been in disrepair since flooding in 2016 compromised her home’s plumbing system.

Price’s husband David bought the home several years before he died from cancer in 2010. David was in the Army Special Forces when he was captured during the Vietnam War. He spent 18 months as a prisoner of war.

“When they captured him,” said Honoring America’s Warriors executive director Scotty Deatherage, "they pulled four out and shot them. And then, after that, they tied the others up. They took four more and skinned them alive."

Deatherage, along with volunteers with Rubicon Region 6 and the Home Depot Foundation, spent Friday tearing Price’s home apart so they can put it back together. Grand Casino in Shawnee is providing Price and her daughter with a suite this weekend, free of charge, until the volunteers finish fixing the house sometime Sunday.

“I can’t believe this,” Price beamed Friday afternoon. “It’s like a fairy tale. It’s so wonderful. I just really appreciate it.”

Deatherage says Price will have one lingering issue.

“She’s got no furniture. I mean, her furniture needs to go to the junk pile."

Anyone wanting to help Price with her furniture situation can call Deatherage at 405-948-4376, or email him at scottydee@honoringamericaswarriors.org.