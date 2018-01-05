Audit Reveals Dangerous Practices At Cleveland Co. Sheriff's Office

Audit Reveals Dangerous Practices At Cleveland Co. Sheriff's Off - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

The new sheriff in Cleveland County says how the prior administration paid to protect deputies was potentially dangerous.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The new sheriff in Cleveland County says how the prior administration paid to protect deputies was potentially dangerous.

This all comes from a transitional audit from October that was just released.

Sheriff Todd Gibson took office in October.

According to Sheriff Gibson, the audit shows that while Joe Lester was Cleveland County Sheriff, weapons his office confiscated were traded to a private retailer for gear.

Records show, eight active shooter kits were paid for by trading guns.

Sheriff Gibson says trading or selling confiscated weapons means there is the potential the guns could end up back on the streets.

"It'd be tough to sleep at night if a firearm that came out of my property custody area got into the hand of someone who injured or killed a child, police officer, or another citizen with it. That would be terrible," said Sheriff Gibson.

Sheriff Gibson said the best practice is destroy such weapons.

Joe Lester retired as sheriff in October after another audit revealed major money mismanagement.

