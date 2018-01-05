Surveillance Video Captures Man Breaking Into MWC Church - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Surveillance Video Captures Man Breaking Into MWC Church

MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

The Midwest City Police Department is searching for a man who burglarized a church. This week, they received surveillance photos of the suspect and are hoping the community can help identify him.

The incident happened on after 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 27, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. St. Philip Neri serves as both a church and a school. No students were on campus at the time, but parents were notified of the situation.

In a statement, St. Philip Neri wrote:

St. Philip Neri had a break-in to the parish offices. The suspect has been identified by our surveillance camera system and is currently being sought by local police.  No one was injured.  We continue to be confident that our campus is secure.  Furthermore, we have complete trust in the Midwest City Police Department and are assured they will handle the  investigation accordingly.

Captain Jerry Kennedy with MWCPD describes the suspect as a bald, heavy-set, black man. He guesses he is around 5’10” in height.

“He felt fairly comfortable and he wasn’t running around so there is a good chance that he’s done things before like this,” said Kennedy.

The suspect stole checks out of an office. At one point, he glances up at the surveillance camera.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the Midwest City Police Department’s Records Division at (405)739-1306.

