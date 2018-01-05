Metro Library System Offering Free Digital Streaming

The Oklahoma County Metropolitan Library System announced today they have begun offering free digital streaming to anyone with a library card.

The library partnered with the app Hoopla, offering movies, music, audiobooks, and eBooks without holds or waits. Customers can browse through more than 450,000 titles.

Materials can be checked out at any time of day and will be automatically returned after the lending period.

The Hoopla app is available on Apple iOS and TV, Android and Android TV, Amazon Fire and TV, and Roku. To sign up, download the app and sign up. The sign-up page will ask for your library card number and a PIN. Your PIN is your last name.