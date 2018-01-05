Metro Library System Offering Free Digital Streaming - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Metro Library System Offering Free Digital Streaming

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma County Metropolitan Library System announced today they have begun offering free digital streaming to anyone with a library card.

The library partnered with the app Hoopla, offering movies, music, audiobooks, and eBooks without holds or waits. Customers can browse through more than 450,000 titles.

Materials can be checked out at any time of day and will be automatically returned after the lending period.

The Hoopla app is available on Apple iOS and TV, Android and Android TV, Amazon Fire and TV, and Roku. To sign up, download the app and sign up. The sign-up page will ask for your library card number and a PIN. Your PIN is your last name.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.