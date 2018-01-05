Energy FC Adds Goalkeeper Van Oekel

Energy FC announced today the signing of goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel to a contract for the 2018 season, pending league and federation approval.

Last season, Van Oekel played with the Real Salt Lake organization and appeared in six matches with Real Salt Lake and one with Real Monarchs. The majority of his career was played in the NASL with Minnesota United and FC Edmonton.

With FC Edmonton, Van Oekel appeared in 54 matches, posted a 23-14-26 record, .97 goals against average and .746 save percentage. The 2016 campaign was one for the ages for Van Oekel as he posted a 15-8-6 record, .55 goals against average, .856 save percentage and 16 clean sheets. For his efforts, he was named the 2016 NASL Golden Glove winner. Prior to joining FC Edmonton, Van Oekel played three full seasons with Minnesota United FC when they were still a member of the NASL. In all, he’s appeared in 118 matches, posted a 48-30-38 record, 1.13 goals against average and 36 clean sheets.

“I am thrilled to be able to strengthen our team by adding a goalkeeper of the quality and experience of Matt Van Oekel. Matt has shown over his career he is a top-class goalkeeper and has shown a consistencey that is vital to any squad with the goal of challenging the best in the league,” said Head Coach Steve Cooke. “Not only is Matt an accomplished player, but he shows character traits necessary to be a leader of our group. With the addition of Matt, I’m convinced we can challenge for trophies this season.”

Prior to turning pro, the native of Chesapeake, Virginia was a three-time letter winner with Rutgers University.

The addition of Van Oekel gives Energy FC 13 players officially signed and under contract for the 2018 season including: forwards Miguel Gonzalez, Jose Angulo and Jonathan Brown; midfielders Juan Pablo Guzman, Jose Barril, Philip Rasmussen, Callum Ross and Alex Dixon as well as defenders Kyle Hyland, Richard Dixon, Shawn McLaws and Coady Andrews.