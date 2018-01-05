Pursuit, Crash On WB I-40 Snarls Traffic Near Shawnee

A police pursuit that ended with a crash on the westbound side of Interstate 40, near Shawnee, is partially blocking traffic on the highway.

The crash, only involving the suspect’s maroon pickup, occurred near the Kickapoo exit on I-40.

Police say the suspect was arrested after a short foot pursuit following the crash. That person has not yet been identified and investigators have not said why they ran.

Authorities have shut down the inside lane on that side of the interstate while crews clear the scene.