Authorities Search For Suspect Who Robbed SW OKC Bank

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a bank on the southwest side of the metro, Friday morning.

The suspect made no real attempt to conceal his identity. It happened at the Inter Bank branch located near S. Penn. Avenue and Interstate 240.

According to the report, just before 10 a.m., the suspect walked in to the bank, approached a teller and demanded cash. The suspect implied that he had a weapon, but investigators say no weapon was ever shown.

The teller complied and the suspect fled the bank in a beige, early 2000s model Chevy Malibu with an Oklahoma license plate, heading eastbound.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 55 to 65 years old, wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. The report also stated that the man had “a distinct limp.”

If you have any information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspect, you are asked to call the FBI’s Oklahoma City office at (405) 290-7770.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for robbing a member bank.