Immigrant cleared of San Francisco killing faces US charges

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

A federal government watchdog agency will investigate the threats from flooding and other natural disasters to the nation's most polluted places.

The Trump administration is pursuing petroleum lease sales in Arctic waters off Alaska's coast but an analyst says potential bidders may find other areas more attractive.

Alaska may open up again for oil leasing, but risks linger

Decision on marijuana crackdown will rest with prosecutors in pot-friendly states.

When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a crackdown.

Medical marijuana seen at risk following move by Sessions

A look at the federal prosecutors who will decide whether to crack down on marijuana.

A look at prosecutors who will decide on marijuana crackdown

Two Republican senators have made the first known criminal referral in congressional investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, targeting the author of a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

An Iowa farmer-turned-reality television star is fighting to avoid prison after driving his pickup into the back of a tractor and killing a neighbor.

The Trump administration has proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years to significantly extend the border wall with Mexico.

A Mexican man acquitted of murder in the shooting death of a San Francisco woman that sparked a national immigration debate has been sentenced to time served for a gun charge.

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding.

Storm gone, but cold will stick around through weekend

(Jason Doiy/The Recorder via AP). Matt Gonzalez, left, chief attorney of the San Francisco Public Defender's Office, walks with attorney Tony Serra, right, to a courtroom for the sentencing of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, Friday Jan. 5, 2018, in San Franci...

(San Francisco Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a homeless undocumented immigrant acquitted of killing Kate Steinle on a San Francisco...

(Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this July 17, 2015, file photo, flowers and a portrait of Kate Steinle remain at a memorial site on Pier 14 in San Francisco. Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a homeless undocumented immigrant acquit...

(Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this July 7, 2015 file photo, Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, right, is led into the courtroom by San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi, left, and Assistant District Attorney Diana Garc...

By PAUL ELIAS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A Mexican man acquitted of murder in the shooting death of a San Francisco woman that sparked a national immigration debate was sentenced Friday to time served for illegal gun possession.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Samuel Feng also denied a defense request to grant Jose Ines Garcia Zarate a new trial for his conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Garcia Zarate will now be taken into U.S. custody to face two federal gun possession charges.

The San Francisco Sheriff's Department said it would hold Garcia Zarate in jail until U.S. marshals pick him up. His lawyer, Tony Serra, said he expects the transfer this weekend.

Serra also said he plans to inject politics as much as he can into his defense of Garcia Zarate in federal court. That would be a marked departure from the state case, in which the judge banned any mention of Garcia Zarate's immigration status and the nationwide debate around it.

Garcia Zarate had previously been convicted of illegally re-entering the United States and been deported five times before Kate Steinle was fatally shot on a popular pier in July 2015.

The San Francisco sheriff's department released him from jail several weeks before the shooting, ignoring a federal request to detain him for a sixth deportation. San Francisco's "sanctuary city" policy bars local officials from helping U.S. immigration authorities in deportation matters unless they have a warrant.

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump pointed to Steinle's death as a reason to build a wall along the Mexican border and tighten immigration policies. The president also has threatened to withhold federal funding to cities with sanctuary city policies.

"A vote for guilty in the federal case is a vote for Trump," Serra said outside court Friday.

Federal prosecutors charged Garcia Zarate with two gun possession counts after a San Francisco jury acquitted him of murder but found him guilty of a gun charge.

Garcia Zarate was sentenced Friday to three years in jail for the state conviction. He has been behind bars in San Francisco since July 1, 2015, and with credit for time served, he fulfilled the sentence, the judge ruled.

His lawyers said he has served a total of 17 years in federal prisons for three illegal re-entry convictions.

San Francisco public defender Jeff Adachi on Friday criticized federal prosecutors for adding the charges, which he called "ridiculous" and politically motivated.

"This is rarely done" after a defendant is acquitted on charges in a state court, Adachi said.

Garcia Zarate said he was sitting on a city pier when he found and picked up a gun wrapped in rags. His lawyer said he didn't know it was a weapon until it accidentally fired, the bullet ricocheting of the pier's concrete walkway and striking Steinle in the back.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.