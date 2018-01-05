Home Invasion Suspect On The Run After Chase, Crash In SE OKC

Police are searching for a suspect who led authorities on a brief chase before crashing out and fleeing on foot in a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood, Friday.

Authorities say the vehicle involved in this chase is the same one that was stolen from during a home invasion in southwest OKC Friday morning. The elderly homeowners said the suspect broke into their home and demanded keys.

"The suspect made entry by prying a door open," said Msgt. Gary Knight. "Coming inside with a gun he demanded their car keys for the pickup truck."

The 83-year-old homeowner said he fired his pistol twice at the intruder. Police do not think the intruder was hit, but did he did get away with the couple's 2003 black Ford F-250.

After that, police say the suspect broke into another home, this one near SW 48th Street and Walker Avenue, and robbed a woman.

A neighbor said a camera on his home caught the suspect driving the stolen truck, possible casing the street.

"We pulled up our cameras and caught the truck going up and down the street multiple times in a 10-minute period," said Sammy Tietz, neighbor.

While leaving the scene of the second home invasion, authorities say an officer in the area recognized the truck and a short chase ensued. It ended when the suspect crashed in the 2200 block of S. Durland Ave. and took off on foot.

Officers have cleared a perimeter between SE 21st and 22nd Streets and S. Byers Avenue and S. Durland. They believed the suspect was holed up in a home in the area.

Police didn't locate the suspect and are still actively searching.

The suspect has not been identified. The only description police released was that he's a black man with medium length hair.