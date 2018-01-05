Watchdog to investigate flood risks to Superfund sites

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

A federal government watchdog agency will investigate the threats from flooding and other natural disasters to the nation's most polluted places.

The Trump administration is pursuing petroleum lease sales in Arctic waters off Alaska's coast but an analyst says potential bidders may find other areas more attractive.

Alaska may open up again for oil leasing, but risks linger

Decision on marijuana crackdown will rest with prosecutors in pot-friendly states.

A look at the federal prosecutors who will decide whether to crack down on marijuana.

A look at prosecutors who will decide on marijuana crackdown

An Iowa farmer-turned-reality television star is fighting to avoid prison after driving his pickup into the back of a tractor and killing a neighbor.

When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a crackdown.

Medical marijuana seen at risk following move by Sessions

The Trump administration has proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years to significantly extend the border wall with Mexico.

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding.

Storm gone, but cold will stick around through weekend

A Mexican man acquitted of murder in the shooting death of a San Francisco woman that sparked a national immigration debate has been sentenced to time served for a gun charge.

Two Republican senators have made the first known criminal referral in congressional investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, targeting the author of a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

By MICHAEL BIESECKER and JASON DEAREN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal government watchdog agency will investigate the threats from flooding and other natural disasters to the nation's most polluted places.

The Government Accountability Office told members of Congress it was assigning investigators to study the risks to human health and the environment that natural disasters pose to the more than 1,300 sites in the Environmental Protection Agency's Superfund program.

The study, which comes after a historic hurricane season that inundated major cities and caused billions of dollars in damage, also seeks to determine what the federal government can do about it.

The GAO's letter, dated Dec. 21, was in response to 10 senators - nine Democrats and an independent - who earlier in December requested a study of risk to the sites posed by natural disasters intensified by climate change.

That request followed reporting by The Associated Press in September that more than a dozen Superfund sites were flooded by heavy rains as Hurricane Harvey struck the Houston area.

A subsequent AP review of EPA records and Census data revealed that more than 2 million Americans live within a mile of 327 Superfund sites in flood zones or areas at risk from rising sea levels.

"The United States has seen a steady increase in both the frequency and destructive force from natural disasters over the last several decades. Many of these increases are being exacerbated by the effects of climate change," the letter from the senators stated. "Sea level rise will increase the frequency and extent of extreme flooding associated with coastal storms."

In 2012, the Obama administration's EPA assessed some of the at-risk Superfund sites, and was planning to guard them from harsher weather and rising seas. EPA's 2014 Climate Adaptation Plan noted that prolonged flooding at low-lying Superfund sites could cause extensive erosion, carrying away contaminants as waters recede.

President Donald Trump, however, has called climate change a hoax, and his administration has worked to remove references from federal reports and websites.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt appointed a task force that developed a list of high-priority Superfund sites at which cleanup would be expedited. But the task force's 34-page report makes no mention of flood risks from stronger storms or rising seas, even though eight of the 21 sites on EPA's priority list are in flood-prone areas.

EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox declined Friday to comment on GAO's review before it is complete.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Public Interest Research Group, an environmental organization, said the investigation was overdue.

"It's outrageous that we don't already know if Superfund sites are secure and, based on investigations by the AP and the EPA, it's probable there were releases after Hurricane Harvey," Kara Cook-Schultz said. "It's possible some of these sites are unsafe and it's past time for this investigation."

___

Dearen reported from Gainesville, Florida.

___

Follow Biesecker at http://twitter.com/mbieseck and Dearen at http://www.twitter.com/JHDearen

