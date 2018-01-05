Suspected Car Thieves Arrested After Crash In Guthrie - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspected Car Thieves Arrested After Crash In Guthrie

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma -

Two suspected car thieves are in custody following a manhunt in Guthrie on Friday.

Guthrie Police officers and Logan County Sheriff’s deputies, along with K9 units, were involved in the search for the suspects, believed to have stolen a vehicle out of Shawnee, Oklahoma.

The suspects allegedly took off on foot after crashing that stolen vehicle in town.

One suspect was arrested near S. Maple Street and E. Grant Avenue. Authorities say that person then led officers to the second suspect, who was hiding out in the woods nearby.

Neither suspect has been identified at this time. No injuries have been reported during the chase and manhunt. 

Authorities put Guthrie schools on lockdown as a precaution while police conducted their search. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

