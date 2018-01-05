Injuries Reported After Multi-Vehicle Crash In MWC

Several injuries are being reported after a multi-vehicle crash in Midwest City, Friday morning.

First responders were called out to the scene on S. Douglas Boulevard, around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities tell News 9 three vehicles were involved in the crash in the southbound lanes of Douglas, between SE 15th Street and SE 29th Street. One of the vehicles involved careened into some trees in the area.

At least three people were injured in the crash, with two of the victims needing to be extricated from their vehicles. Their conditions are not known at this time. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

All southbound lanes and one northbound lane on Douglas has been shut down while crews work the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.