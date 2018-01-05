Injuries Reported After Multi-Vehicle Crash In MWC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Injuries Reported After Multi-Vehicle Crash In MWC

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

Several injuries are being reported after a multi-vehicle crash in Midwest City, Friday morning.

First responders were called out to the scene on S. Douglas Boulevard, around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities tell News 9 three vehicles were involved in the crash in the southbound lanes of Douglas, between SE 15th Street and SE 29th Street. One of the vehicles involved careened into some trees in the area.

At least three people were injured in the crash, with two of the victims needing to be extricated from their vehicles. Their conditions are not known at this time. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

All southbound lanes and one northbound lane on Douglas has been shut down while crews work the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.