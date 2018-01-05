Bumbling Burglar Abandons Booze During Break-In At Midtown Bar

Authorities are hoping the public can help identify a wannabe booze bandit caught on camera burglarizing a popular Midtown bar.

It happened in the early-morning hours on Dec. 29 at Fassler Hall, located on NW 10th Street between N. Hudson Avenue and N. Walker Avenue.

An officer was called to the business after 4 a.m. when an alarm was tripped. According to the report, the officer arrived and saw the suspect putting liquor bottles into a backpack.

The suspect then saw the officer and took off running south, leaving the backpack behind. The officer was not able to apprehend the suspect, but described him as a slim white male of average height wearing a gray hoodie.

A spokesperson for the bar told police that nothing was taken, but that a rolldown door had been damaged. The spokesperson also told police the suspect had broken in a number of times over the past few weeks.

All of the liquor was returned and the backpack was booked into evidence.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.