Police Investigate SW OKC Home Invasion

A home invasion was reported Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

The incident was reported shortly before 8 a.m. in the 600 block of SW 23.

An elderly couple living in the home said a robber pried the door opened and stole a pair of keys. The male resident said he fired at least one shot at the robber.

The home invader drove away in a black 2003 Ford F-250 which was stolen from the home.

A suspect description was not released at this time.

