Search Continues For Missing OKC Pilot After Losing Contact

Search efforts are now dwindling after nearly 48 hours since an Oklahoma City anethesiologist took off from Wiley Post Airport.

Dr. Bill Kinsinger left Wiley Post Airport en route to Georgetown, Texas, as part of a Pilot N Paws rescue mission, but never made it.

"The landing descent time kept bumping up. It went from 20 minutes to 40 minutes to an hour. We just kept sitting there, thinking, 'What's going on? Why has he been redirected?" Anchors Up Rescue Group vice president Gia Fowler said.

He was heading from Oklahoma City to Texas to pick up a dog for a family to adopt, but air traffic controllers lost contact.

He was later tracked by fighter jets over the Gulf of Mexico who saw Kinsinger slumped over. The Coast Guard believes he may have suffered hypoxia -- a lack of oxygen.

This is not the first recorded instance of a pilot losing consciousness due to a lack of oxygen. In 1999, golfer Payne Stewart and three others were killed when the pilot suffered the condition and crashed which killed them all.