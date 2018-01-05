Search Continues For Missing OKC Pilot After Losing Contact

Police are searching for a suspect who led authorities on a brief chase before crashing out and fleeing on foot in a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood, Friday.More >>
Police are searching for a suspect who led authorities on a brief chase before crashing out and fleeing on foot in a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood, Friday.More >>
Two suspected car thieves are in custody following a manhunt in Guthrie on Friday.More >>
Two suspected car thieves are in custody following a manhunt in Guthrie on Friday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.