Firefighters Battle Two House Fires Early Friday In SW OKC

Firefighters battled two house fires a few hours apart early Friday in southwest Oklahoma City.

The first fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of SW 40 near Agnew.

One person was taken to a hospital after fire burned the front half of the house. He was being treated for minor burns. One dog died in the fire. Fire officials told News 9 two space heaters were in the bedroom.

A second house fire was reported about 5:15 a.m. near SW 33 and Agnew. The home is thought to be vacant and no utilities were connected to the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.