Storm gone, but cold will stick around through weekend

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

A federal government watchdog agency will investigate the threats from flooding and other natural disasters to the nation's most polluted places.

The Trump administration is pursuing petroleum lease sales in Arctic waters off Alaska's coast but an analyst says potential bidders may find other areas more attractive.

Alaska may open up again for oil leasing, but risks linger

Decision on marijuana crackdown will rest with prosecutors in pot-friendly states.

A look at the federal prosecutors who will decide whether to crack down on marijuana.

A look at prosecutors who will decide on marijuana crackdown

Two Republican senators have made the first known criminal referral in congressional investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, targeting the author of a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

An Iowa farmer-turned-reality television star is fighting to avoid prison after driving his pickup into the back of a tractor and killing a neighbor.

A Mexican man acquitted of murder in the shooting death of a San Francisco woman that sparked a national immigration debate has been sentenced to time served for a gun charge.

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding.

Storm gone, but cold will stick around through weekend

When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a crackdown.

Medical marijuana seen at risk following move by Sessions

The Trump administration has proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years to significantly extend the border wall with Mexico.

(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia). Large chunks of sea ice strewn Ferry Street in front of a flooded house as a utilities truck passes through a nearby intersection Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Marshfield, Mass. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard...

(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia). A bulldozer removes storm debris piling it on a street near the flooded Green Harbor commercial area Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Marshfield, Mass. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Thursday that ex...

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Workers place sand bags in front of Aquarium subway station to protect against flooding from Boston Harbor in Boston, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. A massive winter storm swept from the Carolinas to Maine on Thursday, dumping snow a...

(AP Photo/Robert Ray). CORRECTS TO INTERSTATE 16 FROM INTERSTATE 26 - People attend to their vehicle on Interstate 16, near Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. A brutal winter storm dumped snow in Tallahassee, Fla., on Wednesday for the first time ...

(Steph Chambers/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Joe McGowan of Ambridge leans into the wind as he makes his way over the Roberto Clemente Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Pittsburgh.

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Frigid temperatures, some that felt as cold as minus 30 degrees, moved across the East Coast on Friday as the region dug out from a massive winter storm that brought more than a foot of snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding a day earlier.

Forecasters predicted strong winds and record-breaking cold air to hang around through the weekend.

Jess Flarity, a 32-year-old visiting a friend in Concord, New Hampshire, said the deep chill reminded him of his time in Alaska.

"I've been in minus 60 before so minus 20 doesn't frighten me," he said as he waited for a bus back to Boston Friday. "But I did have to prepare, bring some extra cold weather gear - gloves, boots and those kinds of things."

In Portland, Maine, Jeanne Paterak said the cold snap revived her worries about the impact of climate change. "We are seeing some historic temperatures and everyone will be vulnerable," she said as she stocked up on milk, vegetables and juice at a supermarket Friday morning.

The arctic blast could make temperatures feel as low as minus 15 degrees to minus 25 from Philadelphia to Boston and make residents of states like Maryland and Virginia shiver from temperatures ranging from 10 degrees to 15 degrees. The wind chill could make it feel like minus 35 degrees in the Berkshire hills of western Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday's storm packed wind gusts of more than 70 mph (113 kph) and dumped as much as 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow in some places.

It caused school and business closings, airline and rail service cancellations or reductions and thousands of utilities outages, many of them restored quickly. Some ferry services also had to be shut down.

Flights resumed at airports along the East Coast after hundreds were canceled Thursday.

In New Jersey, gusty winds carried flames from a vacant building across the street to two other buildings Friday morning. The flames also spread to two structures adjacent to the vacant building, damaging a total of five in Newark. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

In the South, the winter weather forced portable toilets to be put in place outside Mississippi's Capitol after pipes burst and it caused iguanas to become sluggish and topple from trees in South Florida. Residents of southeast Georgia were treated to a rare half foot of snow (15 centimeters).

In New England, powerful winds brought coastal flooding that reached historic levels in some communities.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed Friday that water levels in Boston broke the record set during a massive blizzard in 1978.

The flooding sent large trash containers floating down Boston streets, forced the shutdown of a subway station as water cascaded down the steps and prompted rescues of people trapped in cars and homes by rapidly rising waters in several Massachusetts communities.

In Scituate, south of Boston, residents were spending Friday trying to dry out their basements before more frigid temperatures arrived.

Longtime resident Dianne Davis said her home was completely surrounded by ocean water that eventually filled her basement.

"I've never been afraid, but when the water was coming up over my front steps, that's when I said ... 'OK this is getting serious.'" said Davis.

At least eight people died in weather-related accidents, including a 13-year-old girl who was sickened by carbon monoxide in an apartment building in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

In Massachusetts, a worker suffered cardiac arrest and died Friday while clearing snow at a Massachusetts Water Resources Authority facility. And in Maine, authorities on Friday said they're still searching for a clammer who disappeared during the blizzard.

Sunday morning was expected to bring the coldest temperatures from Portland, Maine, to Washington, D.C. More seasonable weather is expected to return early next week with temperatures in the high 30s and near 40s.

__

Associated Press reporters Michael Casey and Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire; Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine; and Alanna Durkin Richer and Mark Pratt in Boston contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.