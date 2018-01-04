Stillwater Boy, 9, Returns Home After Being Reported Missing

The boy reported missing Thursday evening returned home, Stillwater police said Thursday night.

According to the report, 9-year-old Angelo Marcus Graham was last seen around 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at his family’s apartment located in the Cimarron Townhomes, at 1400 N. Perkins Road.

According to police, Angelo told his family he was going to visit a friend in an adjacent apartment, but he never arrived. His mother notified Stillwater police around 7:11 p.m. Thursday.