Newspaper chairman resigns after spanking allegations

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

California: Hardly any snow but not in drought again, yet

California: Hardly any snow but not in drought again, yet

The chairman of an Alabama newspaper company has resigned following accusations that he assaulted female newsroom employees in the 1970s by spanking them.

The chairman of an Alabama newspaper company has resigned following accusations that he assaulted female newsroom employees in the 1970s by spanking them.

A jury has convicted a California man of the abduction, torture and mutilation of a marijuana dispensary owner.

A jury has convicted a California man of the abduction, torture and mutilation of a marijuana dispensary owner.

13th person dies from injuries suffered in 1 of New York City's deadliest fires in decades; wife, 2 daughters, niece previously died.

13th person dies from injuries suffered in 1 of New York City's deadliest fires in decades; wife, 2 daughters, niece previously died.

President Donald Trump may have moved to allow oil drilling off California's coast, but the state has plenty of ways to try to stop the drilling from happening.

President Donald Trump may have moved to allow oil drilling off California's coast, but the state has plenty of ways to try to stop the drilling from happening.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding.

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding.

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market.

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market.

Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more than three decades.

Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more...

(Bill Wilson/The Anniston Star via AP, File). FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo provided by The Anniston Star, former Anniston Star publisher, H. Brandt Ayers, sits for a portrait in Anniston, Ala. In this Jan. 25, 2012, photo provided by The Ann...

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) - The chairman of an Alabama newspaper company resigned Thursday following accusations that he assaulted female newsroom employees in the 1970s by spanking them.

The Anniston Star reports that Brandt Ayers stepped down as chairman of the board of Consolidated Publishing Co. Ayers, now 82, said his resignation was in the "best interests of the newspaper and its mission."

At least three women have said that Ayers, then a newsroom executive at the Anniston paper, assaulted them in the mid-1970s, once using a metal ruler. Ayers issued a statement saying he regrets things he did when he was younger. In an earlier interview with his paper, Ayers claimed he was acting on a doctor's advice when he spanked one woman.

Ayers said his wife, Josephine Ayers, will replace him as chairman. She had previously served as vice chairman.

One of the women involved, Veronica Pike Kennedy, said Thursday that, "This was a good first step, but remember, the Ayers family is still in charge of that newspaper chain." She questioned if Ayers' wife, now the new head of the chain, previously knew about the allegations.

Kennedy said she was working in the newsroom on a Saturday morning more than 40 years ago when Ayers asked her to read one of his columns and she jokingly asked who had written it.

Kennedy said Ayers responded that she was a "bad girl" and that, "You know what I do to bad girls? I spank them." Kennedy said Ayers then forcibly removed her from her chair and hit her 18 times with a metal ruler.

Ayers became a nationally known voice of Southern liberalism during his tenure as editor and publisher of the Anniston paper.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.