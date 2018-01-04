Law Enforcement Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting On I-40 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Law Enforcement Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting On I-40

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
CADDO COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Caddo County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a trooper was performing a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle. That's when the suspect pulled a gun, prompting the trooper to fire.

The suspect was shot and transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition. 

The trooper was uninjured. 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has closed the westbound lane on I-40 at mile marker 99 in Caddo County due to the investigation.

