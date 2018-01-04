Oklahoma Pilot Of Missing Plane Beloved By Community - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Pilot Of Missing Plane Beloved By Community

Posted: Updated:
By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
Connect
Dr. Bill Kinsinger is a husband, father anesthesiologist and pilot. Dr. Bill Kinsinger is a husband, father anesthesiologist and pilot.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Friends of an Oklahoma City doctor who went missing above the Gulf of Mexico are waiting for updates.

Dr. Bill Kinsinger is a husband, father anesthesiologist and pilot.

Friends say above all, he is a caregiver of humans and animals.

"He has a legacy that he will leave that is something we all pray that we could do," Kinsinger's friend, Vikki Smith said.

What the doctor has done spans many years and states. 

Kinsinger has flown dozens of rescue dogs for Pilots 'N Paws and Smith's organization, Fetch Fido a Flight.

Related Story: Oklahoma Doctor Was On Animal Rescue Mission When Plane Went Missing

"The trips that he takes on his little plane, he completely does that on his own. He pays for the fuel, the plane, his time," Smith said.

Time is precious for Kinsinger, but Smith said he never shows any stress. In fact, he told his friend he's hoping to expand to help more animals.

"He was partnering with another friend and they were going to buy a larger plane and start a transport company," Smith said.

Smith says she's holding out hope for Kinsinger, a man who gives so much hope  to so many.

"Every minute of his life is spent either helping animals or planning his next trip," Smith said.

Wednesday's plane trip was to transport this a from Texas to a foster in Oklahoma City. 

Thursday, that mission will be completed in Kinsinger's honor at Wiley Post.

Click here for more information on Pilots ‘N Paws.

Click here for more information on Fetch Fido a Flight

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.