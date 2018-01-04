Bags Of Pot Found All Over RV During Traffic Stop In Canadian County

More than a hundred pounds of pot was discovered inside a motorhome, during a traffic stop in Canadian County last week.

It happened on Friday, Dec. 29, on eastbound Interstate 40, near mile marker 125.

According to the report, a Canadian County Sheriff’s deputy stopped the 28-foot Allegro RV after spotting the vehicle driving partially on the shoulder and for a partially covered license plate.

Authorities became suspicious when the driver, 55-year-old Terry Burchette, told different stories as to why and where he was traveling. Authorities also say Burchette refused to allow deputies inside for a search. However, a K9 unit was present at the stop and made a positive hit on the RV after sniffing around the vehicle.

The report states that, once inside the vehicle, deputies found bags of high-grade marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags stashed all over; including the washer and dryer, under the couch, under the bed, and inside luggage.

“This isn’t that unusual of a drug bust, as we’ve encountered illegal drug loads being hauled inside motorhomes on multiple occasions,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Burchette was arrested and taken to jail on a complaint of drug trafficking. He has already posted bond, which was set at $100,000.

The RV was towed to the sheriff’s garage for a more detailed search. Shockingly, authorities say during the search at the garage they found a second person hiding inside the “bedroom slider”.

The second person was also taken into custody, but later released when the District Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges. That person has not been identified.

Authorities say the pot was valued at approximately $400,000.