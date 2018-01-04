New Religious Themed Bar Coming To Film Row

Rodriguez already owns the Flashback Retro Pub on west Sheridan on Film Row.

Oklahoma City will soon be home to a religion themed bar that hasn't been seen in our state.

The person behind the new business said some are calling it controversial, but Jose Rodriguez said he has no intention of offending anyone.

Rodriguez already owns the Flashback Retro Pub on west Sheridan on Film Row. For two years, bar goers have been able to come and play on one of more than 50 old school arcade games.

In May, in the same building as Flashback, Rodriguez plans to open Sanctuary Barsilica.

The religion themed bar will be a first for Oklahoma.

“I don't think anyone has thought of it, or hasn't decided to take the risk,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said a signature drink will be “Holy Sangria.” Barsilica will also feature people singing karaoke in choir robes, and a stage that will act like an altar.

“It’s not in any way meant to be disrespectful, but light hearted,” said Rodriguez, who based Santuary Barsilica on a religion themed bar in Atlanta and Portland, Oregon.

Between Flashback and Barsilica will be another venture called Wacky Wheelz. People will be able to go on bar tours on board lit up beach cruisers.

Rodriguez hopes to capitalize on the growing options of entertainment along Film Row.

“It forces you to think outside the box of new ideas and new concepts,” said Rodriguez.