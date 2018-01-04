New Religious Themed Bar Coming To Film Row - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

New Religious Themed Bar Coming To Film Row

Posted: Updated:
Rodriguez already owns the Flashback Retro Pub on west Sheridan on Film Row. Rodriguez already owns the Flashback Retro Pub on west Sheridan on Film Row.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City will soon be home to a religion themed bar that hasn't been seen in our state.

The person behind the new business said some are calling it controversial, but Jose Rodriguez said he has no intention of offending anyone.

Rodriguez already owns the Flashback Retro Pub on west Sheridan on Film Row. For two years, bar goers have been able to come and play on one of more than 50 old school arcade games.

In May, in the same building as Flashback, Rodriguez plans to open Sanctuary Barsilica.

The religion themed bar will be a first for Oklahoma.

“I don't think anyone has thought of it, or hasn't decided to take the risk,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said a signature drink will be “Holy Sangria.” Barsilica will also feature people singing karaoke in choir robes, and a stage that will act like an altar.

“It’s not in any way meant to be disrespectful, but light hearted,” said Rodriguez, who based Santuary Barsilica on a religion themed bar in Atlanta and Portland, Oregon.

Between Flashback and Barsilica will be another venture called Wacky Wheelz. People will be able to go on bar tours on board lit up beach cruisers.

Rodriguez hopes to capitalize on the growing options of entertainment along Film Row.

“It forces you to think outside the box of new ideas and new concepts,” said Rodriguez.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.