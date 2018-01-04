The Latest: Judges recommend rebates for utility tax savings

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter's request to reduce consumer utility rates (all times local):

5:00 p.m.

Administrative law judges have recommended that Oklahoma utilities use savings they receive from new federal corporate tax rates to issue rebates to their customers.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission convened hearings Thursday on Attorney General Mike Hunter's request that consumer rates be reduced to reflect lower tax rates that went into effect on Monday.

Deputy Attorney General Dara Derryberry says judges in five separate hearings recommended that savings to Oklahoma Gas & Electric, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Natural Gas, CenterPoint Energy and Arkansas Oklahoma Gas be subject to rebates to customers. The judges instructed the commission's staff to prepare orders by Friday.

The new law lowers the highest corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. Hunter's office estimates customer savings could exceed $100 million a year.

12:23 p.m.

