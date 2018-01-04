California has ample weapons to fight Trump on drilling

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

Gov. Jerry Brown and other West Coast governors say the Trump administration's opening of federal waters to offshore drilling is "reckless and short-sighted.".

Gov. Jerry Brown and other West Coast governors say the Trump administration's opening of federal waters to offshore drilling is "reckless and short-sighted.".

Federal prosecutors in New York have decided not to bring criminal charges against a white police officer who fatally shot a mentally ill black man during an encounter that began when the man accidentally set off his emergency medical alert device.

Federal prosecutors in New York have decided not to bring criminal charges against a white police officer who fatally shot a mentally ill black man during an encounter that began when the man accidentally set off...

Amtrak: 3 cars on Silver Meteor train from Miami to New York derail in Savannah, Georgia; none of the crew or 311 passengers reported injured.

Amtrak: 3 cars on Silver Meteor train from Miami to New York derail in Savannah, Georgia; none of the crew or 311 passengers reported injured.

'Bomb cyclone' is a real weather term but it's not quite as explosive as it sounds.

'Bomb cyclone' is a real weather term but it's not quite as explosive as it sounds.

A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.

A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.

Court documents show a man suspected of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man had once threated to kill his grandmother.

Court documents show a man suspected of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man had once threated to kill his grandmother.

President Donald Trump's announcement that the Department of Homeland Security would continue the work of his disbanded voter fraud commission concerns voting rights advocates and some state election officials.

President Donald Trump's announcement that the Department of Homeland Security would continue the work of his disbanded voter fraud commission concerns voting rights advocates and some state election officials.

Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more than three decades.

Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more...

A woman who says failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore molested her when she was 14 has filed a defamation lawsuit Moore and his campaign.

A woman who says failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore molested her when she was 14 has filed a defamation lawsuit Moore and his campaign.

A huge swath of the US is hunkering down, waiting out a massive winter storm packing snow, ice, high winds and brutal cold.

A huge swath of the US is hunkering down, waiting out a massive winter storm packing snow, ice, high winds and brutal cold.

(AP Photo/John Antczak). This May 16, 2015 photo shows oil drillings offshore of a service pier in the Santa Barbara Channel off the coast of Southern California near Carpinteria. The Trump administration on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 moved to vastly expan...

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this May 13, 2010 file photo, pelicans float on the water with an offshore oil platform in the background in the Santa Barbara Channel off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif. The Trump administration on Thursd...

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - In the decades since a 1969 oil spill near Santa Barbara tarred sea-life and gave rise to the U.S. environmental movement, politicians and environmental activists have built up ample ways to make it difficult but not impossible for the Trump administration to renew drilling off California's coast.

The Interior Department said Thursday it plans to open most federal waters off the United States to oil leases.

In California, where no new federal leases offshore have been approved since 1984, Gov. Jerry Brown joined governors of Oregon and Washington in vowing to do "whatever it takes" to stop that from happening off the West Coast.

State officials, environmental groups and oil-industry analysts say California has solid regulatory and legal means to try to make good on that threat.

For one thing, oil companies know that even if the federal government sells leases in federal waters, California and other coastal states by law control the three miles (five kilometers) nearest to shore, all along the coasts.

That means California decides on permits for any oil pipelines that would connect oil platforms to land, along with any transport centers, refineries or holding stations once the crude makes it ashore.

"Operators don't tend to operate (off) states that don't want production," said Kevin Book, an analyst with ClearView Energy Partners in Washington, D.C.

There are ways around California's three-mile (five-kilometer) lock on shore - such as using ships to transport oil from platforms in federal waters instead of pipelines, he said.

But considering all the potential financial, regulatory and legal problems oil companies would face in drilling off California, oil prices would have to go far higher to make that enticing, Book said.

"At today's crude oil prices, the way companies look at political risk ... when you do the math on paper it doesn't add up," Book said.

Brown joined both U.S. senators and other state officials last year in appealing unsuccessfully to Obama to ban California offshore drilling before he left office, and polls show most Californians opposed to offshore drilling.

Californians vividly remember the 1969 oil spill and a 2015 Southern California spill from a pipeline serving a platform in federal waters that blackened more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of public beaches and closed two state parks.

"You walk on the beach and see oil in the sand and the water and washing up, and there's dead birds and dead fish," said Kristen Hislop, with the Environmental Defense Center, a Santa Barbara environmental group formed in response to the 1969 oil spill. "You very much remember why we fight so hard to protect our coastline."

In California, "we do have plenty of opportunity to fight these new oil developments and we will pursue all those avenues," said Linda Krop, legal counsel for the same group.

For example, a 1972 federal coastal act gives California extensive input on federal actions along the coast, including the granting of federal oil leases.

"Nothing galvanizes bipartisan resistance in California like the threat of more offshore drilling," said Dayna Bochco, chairwoman of the California Coastal Commission, which would have the authority to oppose offshore leases under that act. "We've fought similar efforts before, and we will fight them again."

___

Robert Jablon in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.