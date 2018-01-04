Former Purcell Officer Turns Himself In For Stealing

A former Purcell police officer, already accused of shooting a dog and abusing his children, now faces more legal troubles.

A former Purcell police officer, already accused of shooting a dog and abusing his children, now faces more legal troubles.

Former Purcell Police Officer Kyle Glasgow turned himself in to the McClain County Sheriff’s Office, accused of stealing from the same police department he once served.

Glasgow’s troubles began in March of last year when he was charged with shooting a neighbor’s dog.

On June 23, his estranged wife filed for a protective order and he is accused of violating that order the same day.

Then last month, he was charged with two counts of child abuse for allegedly abusing two of his children.

Now Glasgow is charged with two felony embezzlement counts and a misdemeanor computer charge.

According to court records, the Purcell Police Department gave Glasgow a leaf blower to fix and he never returned it. Police also found nine bullets in Glasgow’s home that he had reported as destroyed. Investigators say he lied about destroying them, and that led to the computer charge.

Read Related Story: Purcell Police Officer In Trouble Again

"This investigation and all of this has been going on for eight months now all over a leaf blower and some bullets that were going to be destroyed. And we feel like there's just nothing to this case,” said Defense Attorney David Slane.

Slane said his client is a victim of office politics at the Purcell Police Department.

No one at the department or the DA’s office was available to comment and a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which investigated the case, referred all questions to the DA’s office.

"Why are we spending thousands of tax dollars investigating silliness like this? The OSBI needs to be going after real criminals, not this kind of a case,” said Slane.

Glasgow resigned from the Purcell Police Department two months ago.