Oklahoma governor sets June election for medical marijuana

By The Associated Press



OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says voters will decide whether medical marijuana will be legal in the state in a June 26 election.

Fallin signed a proclamation Thursday setting the election date for a ballot measure to permit the growth and sale of marijuana for medicinal purposes, similar to 29 other states and the District of Columbia.

Supporters gathered enough signatures in 2016 to schedule a statewide referendum on the measure. If approved by voters, doctors could recommend that patients receive a state-issued medical marijuana license allowing them to legally possess up to three ounces of the drug, six mature plants and six seedlings.

The election date was announced the same day Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a new policy giving federal prosecutors more leeway to enforce federal laws against pot.

