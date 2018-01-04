Swatting death call suspect threatened to kill grandmother

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

Gov. Jerry Brown and other West Coast governors say the Trump administration's opening of federal waters to offshore drilling is "reckless and short-sighted.".

Federal prosecutors in New York have decided not to bring criminal charges against a white police officer who fatally shot a mentally ill black man during an encounter that began when the man accidentally set off his emergency medical alert device.

Amtrak: 3 cars on Silver Meteor train from Miami to New York derail in Savannah, Georgia; none of the crew or 311 passengers reported injured.

'Bomb cyclone' is a real weather term but it's not quite as explosive as it sounds.

A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.

Court documents show a man suspected of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man had once threated to kill his grandmother.

President Donald Trump's announcement that the Department of Homeland Security would continue the work of his disbanded voter fraud commission concerns voting rights advocates and some state election officials.

Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more than three decades.

A woman who says failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore molested her when she was 14 has filed a defamation lawsuit Moore and his campaign.

A huge swath of the US is hunkering down, waiting out a massive winter storm packing snow, ice, high winds and brutal cold.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A man accused of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man once threatened to kill his grandmother if she reported him for phoning in a false bomb threat to a television station, according to news reports and court documents.

Tyler Barriss, 25, is accused of calling 911 last week with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita home. The call was a case of "swatting," in which a person makes up a false report to get a SWAT team to descend on an address. Police shot 28-year-old Andrew Finch when the unarmed Wichita man came to his door.

Barriss earlier pleaded no contest in a separate case on May 10, 2016, to one felony count each of false report of bomb to agency or business and malicious informing of false bomb in California. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

The Wichita Eagle reports that his 62-year-old grandmother wrote in a domestic violence case seeking a restraining order in 2015 from a California court that Barris had made "constant threats to beat my face bloody."

He also allegedly made death threats against the woman, along with threats to destroy her home and dogs. He was ordered to move out of the house they shared and stay away from her, her home, her dogs, workplace and vehicle, according to the document. The order was later dismissed when he and his grandmother missed a court hearing.

The LA Times reported that Barriss threatened his grandmother to prevent her from reporting he had called in false bomb threats.

Barriss told a California judge at extradition hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday that he would not fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges in the swatting case.

