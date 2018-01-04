Paul George: If Thunder Builds Something Special, I'd Be Stupid To Leave

When Russell Westbrook was asked about a "sales pitch" to keep Paul George in Oklahoma City, he responded that winning a championship was the ultimate sales pitch.

George was asked about those comments leading up to Wednesday night's game against the Lakers, who have long been viewed as his desired destination for 2018-19.

"I've got a lot to think about," George said. "This summer will be huge. I've got a lot to think about. If we're trending, if we're going in the right direction, if I feel there is something that we're building, and there's a foundation -- it would be kind of clueless, just stupid on my behalf to up and leave.

"I'm very conscious that we're only together for a year so far, and we continue to go in an upward trend. It's best to stick with what we have and work on building. So, I wouldn't say it's championship or bust, or championship and I'm out. It's all about building. If I like where we're building or the level that we're going at, it would be stupid to walk away from that."

The Thunder are 38 games into an 82-game season, so there's still a lot left to play out. After beating the Lakers, OKC is in fifth place in the Western Conference. They'll face the Clippers tonight at 9:30 p.m. CT.