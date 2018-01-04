Paul George: If Thunder Builds Something Special, I'd Be Stupid - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Paul George: If Thunder Builds Something Special, I'd Be Stupid To Leave

Posted: Updated:
LOS ANGELES -

When Russell Westbrook was asked about a "sales pitch" to keep Paul George in Oklahoma City, he responded that winning a championship was the ultimate sales pitch.

George was asked about those comments leading up to Wednesday night's game against the Lakers, who have long been viewed as his desired destination for 2018-19.

"I've got a lot to think about," George said. "This summer will be huge. I've got a lot to think about. If we're trending, if we're going in the right direction, if I feel there is something that we're building, and there's a foundation -- it would be kind of clueless, just stupid on my behalf to up and leave.

"I'm very conscious that we're only together for a year so far, and we continue to go in an upward trend. It's best to stick with what we have and work on building. So, I wouldn't say it's championship or bust, or championship and I'm out. It's all about building. If I like where we're building or the level that we're going at, it would be stupid to walk away from that."

The Thunder are 38 games into an 82-game season, so there's still a lot left to play out. After beating the Lakers, OKC is in fifth place in the Western Conference. They'll face the Clippers tonight at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.