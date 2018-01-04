Route Being Finalized For $4.5B Oklahoma Wind Farm Project

The route for a $4.5 billion wind farm project in Oklahoma is being finalized.

The Wind Catcher Energy Connection project includes a wind farm, a 350-mile power line and two substations.

The wind farm would be built on 300,000 acres in Cimarron and Texas counties with a power line connecting the farm to Tulsa.

The project would bring 2,000 megawatts of energy to customers in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma, and parts of Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Plans for three portions of the power line's route are now open to public comment.

The project is a joint effort between the Public Service Company of Oklahoma and Southwestern Electric Power Co.

Project officials say it's expected to be complete by 2020.