Classes Canceled Due To Heating Issues At Capitol Hill HS

A week of subfreezing temperatures means an extended holiday break for at least one school in the Oklahoma City public school district.

Classes were canceled for students Thursday at Capitol Hill High School because of the extremely low temperatures coupled with the heating issues inside the school.

During this day off for students, teachers and staff are still expected to show up for work while repairs are made.

The heating issues affect the cafeteria, kitchen and a few classrooms.

District staff said when making decision to cancel, they monitor reputable sources like the National Weather Service, local meteorologists and road condition information from the city.

Students requiring food are welcome to show on campus between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to the use the OKCPS food truck.