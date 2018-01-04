Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook San Francisco Bay Area residents out of their slumber early Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake's epicenter was 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Berkeley, California. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 8 miles (13 kilometers).

No damage or injuries were immediately recorded.

The USGS website says people reported feeling the quake 40 miles (64 kilometers) south in San Jose.

