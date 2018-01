A north Oklahoma City convenience store was robbed for a third time in less than two weeks, police said.

The Circle K on Britton Road near the Broadway Extension was robbed early Thursday, police said.

The robber in this case was described as a Hispanic male wearing a tan jumpsuit. He was thought to have run away from the store in an unknown direction.

The clerk told police the robber had a gun on him.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The first two robberies also involved a weapon. The first happened on Dec. 27 and the second incident happened the next day.