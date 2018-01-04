Snow slide kills farmer, third storm-linked death in France

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

A New Jersey governor who mobsters said was too ethical to be bribed and who authorized the law permitting gambling in Atlantic City has died.

A New Jersey governor who mobsters said was too ethical to be bribed and who authorized the law permitting gambling in Atlantic City has died.

Authorities say a person is dead after the car they were traveling in couldn't stop at the bottom of a steep, snow-covered hill and slammed into a commuter train on its way to Philadelphia.

Authorities say a person is dead after the car they were traveling in couldn't stop at the bottom of a steep, snow-covered hill and slammed into a commuter train on its way to Philadelphia.

Federal prosecutors in New York have decided not to bring criminal charges against a white police officer who fatally shot a mentally ill black man during an encounter that began when the man accidentally set off his emergency medical alert device.

Federal prosecutors in New York have decided not to bring criminal charges against a white police officer who fatally shot a mentally ill black man during an encounter that began when the man accidentally set off...

Amtrak: 3 cars on Silver Meteor train from Miami to New York derail in Savannah, Georgia; none of the crew or 311 passengers reported injured.

Amtrak: 3 cars on Silver Meteor train from Miami to New York derail in Savannah, Georgia; none of the crew or 311 passengers reported injured.

13th person dies from injuries suffered in 1 of New York City's deadliest fires in decades; wife, 2 daughters, niece previously died.

13th person dies from injuries suffered in 1 of New York City's deadliest fires in decades; wife, 2 daughters, niece previously died.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.

A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.

A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.

Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more than three decades.

Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more...

Rep. Keith Ellison is drawing criticism for calling attention to a book that condones violence during clashes with white supremacists.

Rep. Keith Ellison is drawing criticism for calling attention to a book that condones violence during clashes with white supremacists.

A huge swath of the US is hunkering down, waiting out a massive winter storm packing snow, ice, high winds and brutal cold.

A huge swath of the US is hunkering down, waiting out a massive winter storm packing snow, ice, high winds and brutal cold.

Blizzard rolls up the East Coast, with cold blast to follow

Blizzard rolls up the East Coast, with cold blast to follow

(AP Photo/Michael Probst). A woman fights herself through a heavy storm on top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

(AP Photo/Michael Probst). Two people walk their dogs on top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany, as it gets dark on a stormy Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

(Holger Hollemann/dpa via AP). A wind power facility lies on a field after it collapsed during storm 'Burglind' in Volksdorf near Hannover, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 3 2018. After parts of the rotor had broken, the tower of the roughly 70 meter tall win...

BERLIN (AP) - A 50-year-old farmer was found dead Thursday under a snow slide in the Savoie region of the French Alps, the third death in France since winter storms began battering northern Europe this week.

Heavy rainfall in recent days has led to flooding in many parts of Germany and France, which also faces the risk of avalanches in the Alps. More rain is forecast for Friday in both countries.

In another somber discovery, the body of a 93-year-old woman was found in southeastern France after her house flooded by a river. And a search team that included helicopters and dogs was trying to locate a firefighter who managed to save a family of three that was stranded atop their car in a torrential river in eastern France before being swept away himself.

The Interior Ministry said the Alpine farmer was found dead near Bonneval-Sur-Arc and the firefighter disappeared in the swirling waters of the overflowing La Breda River some 30 kilometers (19 miles) away.

It was not immediately clear whether the elderly woman who died in the eastern Isere region succumbed to a heart attack or drowned.

A skier was also killed Wednesday in the French Alps by a falling tree at the Morillon resort, which was closed Thursday.

In western Germany, the Mosel River was closed to all shipping, with water levels 4 meters (13 feet) higher than usual. The Neckar River in the southwest was closed between the cities of Mannheim and Heilbronn.

Along the lower reaches of the Rhine, water levels were predicted to rise until the weekend, the German news agency dpa reported. Ships along the busy waterway near Cologne were ordered to reduce their speed and remain in constant radio contact with authorities.

In northern Italy, officials warned of a high risk of avalanches after days of heavy, wet snow already set off one avalanche that killed a mother and her daughter on an off-piste ski run.

Officials at the weather center in Bolzano put the risk of an avalanche Thursday at 4 on a scale of 1-5 along the Cresta di Confine on Italy's border with Austria.

Cervinia ski authorities closed the main road leading in from Valtournenche.

On Wednesday, a German woman and her 11-year-old daughter were killed while skiing in Val Venosta, northwest of Bolzano.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.