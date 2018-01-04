Eurozone economy ends 2017 on 'stellar' note

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

Amtrak: 3 cars on Silver Meteor train from Miami to New York derail in Savannah, Georgia; none of the crew or 311 passengers reported injured.

Attorneys for three men accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex housing Somali refugees have urged a federal judge to include prospective jurors from rural western Kansas because they are more likely to have voted for President Donald Trump.

A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.

Federal prosecutors who brought corruption allegations against a retired Honolulu police chief and his deputy city prosecutor wife now accuse one of the couple's alleged victims of lying to a grand jury.

A special bipartisan committee will decide what to do about a complaint by eight lawmakers seeking to oust Kentucky's GOP House speaker after he secretly settled a sexual harassment complaint with a female legislative aide.

A 25-year-old Los Angeles has waived extradition proceedings in California and will face a Kansas charge that he made a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Wichita resident.

A huge swath of the US is hunkering down, waiting out a massive winter storm packing snow, ice, high winds and brutal cold.

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - The 19-country eurozone economy closed out 2017 growing stronger than at any time in nearly seven years and optimism about the year ahead remaining buoyant, according to a closely watched survey Thursday.

Financial information company IHS Markit said that its purchasing managers index - a broad gauge of business activity across manufacturing and services - spiked to 58.1 points in December from the previous month's 57.5. Any reading above 50 indicates growth and December's level was the highest since February 2011, pointing to impressive quarterly economic growth of 0.8 percent.

The eurozone economy gained momentum over 2017 as a series of headwinds that had previously capped growth and optimism eased. Most notably, populist leaders hoping to ride the anti-establishment sentiment that led to Brexit and Donald Trump's presidential victory in the U.S. failed to win elections in France and the Netherlands.

"A stellar end to 2017 for the eurozone rounded off the best year for over a decade, continuing to confound widely-held fears that rising political uncertainty would curb economic growth," said Chris Williamson, the firm's chief business economist.

What's particularly encouraging for the eurozone, which has spent much of the past decade in crisis mode, is that the growth is broad-based across countries and not just isolated to powerhouse Germany. With previous laggards such as Ireland and Italy showing momentum, there's renewed belief that the currency bloc has got past its debt crisis and is in a growth cycle that will cut into unemployment. Hiring is running at a 17-year high rate, according to IHS Markit.

"New work is flowing to companies at a rate not seen for a decade and backlogs of uncompleted work are rising sharply," Williamson said.

While the economic backdrop has transformed over the past few months, it has not boosted wages much and that's prevented inflation in the eurozone from rising towards the European Central Bank's target of just below 2 percent. One big question for the year ahead is whether the growth works through the wider economy to push wages - and inflation - higher. Figures due Friday are set to show inflation in the eurozone stubbornly below target at an annual rate of 1.4 percent.

The eurozone's improving growth has helped shore up the British economy amid the uncertainty of Brexit. The country is due to leave the European Union in March 2019, a development that raises countless issues surrounding the future of the British economy.

In a survey of Britain's key services sector Thursday, IHS Markit, in conjunction with the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply, showed U.K. growth lagging the eurozone's. Though the survey index rose to 54.2 in December from 53.8 the previous month, it points to fourth quarter U.K. economic growth of 0.4 percent, half the eurozone's predicted rate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.