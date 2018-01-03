My 2 Cents: President Gains Spotlight For Wrong Reasons

I lost count during the presidential election, on how many times the network analysts, and admittedly myself, said there's no way Donald Trump survives this gaff. But he did, and I don't know if it emboldened him, or just set him loose to speak his mind on whatever he wants.

And the hits just keep on coming, mostly on Twitter.

Why did he even respond when North Korea's leader said he keeps the nuclear button on his desk at all times?

But he did respond, and it reads like something a professional wrestler would say: "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

What's he trying to accomplish with that?

His former aid Steve Bannon has turned on President Trump in a book. Mr. Trump fired back at Bannon saying, "When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."

And yet, while it seems the President is fixated on issuing petty, reckless statements, his administration has pushed through a historic restructuring of the tax system, the military decimating ISIS, his first Supreme Court nominee sitting on the court, and the Stock market roaring at record levels.

But President Trump can't keep from drowning out his accomplishments will all this other silliness.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.