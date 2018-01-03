Young's 27 Points Help No. 7 Oklahoma Rout Oklahoma St.

Trae Young fell one rebound short of a triple-double to help No. 7 Oklahoma defeat Oklahoma State 109-89 on Wednesday night.More >>
Indiana transfer and former four-star shooting guard recruit Curtis Jones plans to join the Cowboys.
Already anxious for college football season to come around again? Here are the Sooners everyone will be talking about next season.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby isn't sympathetic to UCF's claim to deserve a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Rookie Terrance Ferguson scored 24 in his first career start as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Lakers 133-96 on Wednesday night.
Mason Rudolph and Orlando Brown are among the top NFL prospects on CBS Sports' latest player rankings.
