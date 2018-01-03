FAA: Radar Shows Metro Plane Heading Into The Gulf Of Mexico

Air traffic control has lost contact Wednesday with the pilot of a single-engine plane that took off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the pilot filed a flight plan to Georgetown, Texas, but the plane never made it to its destination.

FAA says the pilot continued on course and was last observed on radar about 219 miles NW of Cancun, and was headed into the Gulf of Mexico.

The aircraft is registered to Abide Aviation LLC out of Edmond. There are reports the pilot was running a transport for a charity that works with animals.

Social media posts have identified the pilot as Bill Kinsinger who worked with Pilots N Paws.

