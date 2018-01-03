FAA: Radar Shows Metro Plane Heading Into The Gulf Of Mexico - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

FAA: Radar Shows Metro Plane Heading Into The Gulf Of Mexico

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Air traffic control has lost contact Wednesday with the pilot of a single-engine plane that took off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the pilot filed a flight plan to Georgetown, Texas, but the plane never made it to its destination.

FAA says the pilot continued on course and was last observed on radar about 219 miles NW of Cancun, and was headed into the Gulf of Mexico.

The aircraft is registered to Abide Aviation LLC out of Edmond. There are reports the pilot was running a transport for a charity that works with animals.

Social media posts have identified the pilot as Bill Kinsinger who worked with Pilots N Paws.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.