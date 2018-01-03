Firefighters Workload Increasing During Dry, Cold Weather - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Firefighters Workload Increasing During Dry, Cold Weather

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City fire officials say they’ve responded to a whopping 16 structure fires since Saturday.

Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says most of them were housefires, including one Saturday night that resulted in the death of a man at a house near near NE 16th and Success.

12/31/17 Related Story: Several Metro Fires, Including 1 Fatal Break Out Over The Weekend

“Smoke does not wake you up if there is a fire in your home,” said Fulkerson. “You don’t. There’s been proven that smoke actually lulls you into a deeper sleep, so it’s imperative you have working smoke alarms in your home.”

Fulkerson says space heaters are fine, as long as they have emergency shut-off capabilities and are kept at least three feet from anything that can burn.  Also, he says, they must be turned them off before bedtime and even when simply leaving the room.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.