Cushing Wrestler Severely Injured, On The Road To Recovery

A Cushing wrestler's future was uncertain after a severe injury during practice last month.

Billy Simpson is a senior at Cushing High School. He’s the captain of the wrestling team, and also an All-American, national runner-up, state-placing wrestler. Recently, he signed to play with a Division I school, Campbell University.

On December 22, Simpson’s fate changed. He was injured at wrestling practice.

He said, “I got lifted and I had to do a rollin’ the air and I came down on my neck.”

Simpson lost feeling in his hands and feet. He was rushed from Cushing to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with a spinal cord injury.

“It was terrible,” he remembers.

His mom, Laura Simpson was told her son may never walk again and could be quadriplegic.

“We found out how much damage and bruising there was so that is why we have so many deficits right now,” she said.

With a lot of prayers, his mom is inspired by her son’s progress in recovery.

“We’re on the mend and God is good.”

Simpson has regained a lot of feeling in his body and is able to wiggle his fingers and toes. He is also learning how to walk again and can get around with help from his family and friends.

Like on the wrestling mat, Simpson is using his hard work and ethic in his recovery.

“Hard work pays off,” he said.

Simpson will be flying out Thursday morning to a rehabilitation center in Colorado.