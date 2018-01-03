Burglary Suspect Connected To Several Crimes In The Metro

Morales and his alleged accomplice, 22 year old Alexis James were arrested.

Metro police are connecting the dots on the crime spree of an alleged burglar.

On Tuesday, News 9 reported how Bethany police caught 26-year-old Michael Morales red handed.

Investigators say officers responded to a burglary call and spotted Morales walking out the door of a home with stolen weapons.

Detectives say when they searched their vehicle they were able to link them to another burglary in nearby Warr Acres.

“To know that somebody has been in your house while you were gone is not a good feeling,” said burglary victim Bob Demechko who got his belongings back.

Meanwhile, a detective in Bethany matched Morales neck tattoo to a home invasion suspect photo from the Oklahoma City Police Dept.

On Wednesday, OKC police said they were pursuing first degree burglary charges against Morales. They believe he kicked in a door at a SW OKC home with four children inside.