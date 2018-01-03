Judge dismisses lawsuit over Peeps candy workers' strike

The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.

The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.

Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight security

Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight security

Fireworks, prayers as revelers around the world welcome 2018

Fireworks, prayers as revelers around the world welcome 2018

Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last year

Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last year

Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabis

Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabis

California pot shops ring in 2018, ring up first legal sales

California pot shops ring in 2018, ring up first legal sales

Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety push

Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety push

In auto industry home, Michigan tries to accommodate bikes

In auto industry home, Michigan tries to accommodate bikes

The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana

The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana

New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowds

New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowds

NYC to install hundreds of barriers to protect pedestrians

NYC to install hundreds of barriers to protect pedestrians

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Trump throws full US support behind protesters in Iran

Trump throws full US support behind protesters in Iran

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Trump throws full US support behind protesters in Iran

Trump throws full US support behind protesters in Iran

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

Both of New Jersey Gov. Christie's lawyers during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal have been given key positions under President Donald Trump.

Both of New Jersey Gov. Christie's lawyers during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal have been given key positions under President Donald Trump.

Attorneys for three men accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex housing Somali refugees have urged a federal judge to include prospective jurors from rural western Kansas because they are more likely to have voted for President Donald Trump.

Attorneys for three men accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex housing Somali refugees have urged a federal judge to include prospective jurors from rural western Kansas because they are more likely to...

Defense wants Trump voters in jury pool for Kansas bomb case

Defense wants Trump voters in jury pool for Kansas bomb case

Attorneys for two Indonesian fishermen say their human trafficking lawsuit against an American fishing boat owner has been settled.

Attorneys for two Indonesian fishermen say their human trafficking lawsuit against an American fishing boat owner has been settled.

Brutal winter weather that's brought subzero temperatures to parts of the U.S. is now threatening to dump snow and ice across parts of the South from Florida to the Carolinas that rarely see frozen flurries, much less accumulation.

Brutal winter weather that's brought subzero temperatures to parts of the U.S. is now threatening to dump snow and ice across parts of the South from Florida to the Carolinas that rarely see frozen flurries, much...

Storm slaps coastal South with most snow in nearly 3 decades

Storm slaps coastal South with most snow in nearly 3 decades

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is asking fire victims in some Milwaukee parts to come to them or nearby police stations because of staff shortages.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is asking fire victims in some Milwaukee parts to come to them or nearby police stations because of staff shortages.

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

California: Hardly any snow but not in drought again, yet

California: Hardly any snow but not in drought again, yet

A 25-year-old Los Angeles has waived extradition proceedings in California and will face a Kansas charge that he made a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Wichita resident.

A 25-year-old Los Angeles has waived extradition proceedings in California and will face a Kansas charge that he made a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Wichita resident.

Restaurant manager, girlfriend charged in fatal shooting of cook inside Bonchon Chicken restaurant; police say negative online reviews might have played a role.

Restaurant manager, girlfriend charged in fatal shooting of cook inside Bonchon Chicken restaurant; police say negative online reviews might have played a role.

Orrin Hatch's decision to retire allows him to walk away at height of his power.

Orrin Hatch's decision to retire allows him to walk away at height of his power.

Hatch's retirement lets him leave at the height of his power

Hatch's retirement lets him leave at the height of his power

Voters in two-thirds of the states will be electing governors to new four-year terms this year and could indirectly be shaping the future of Congress for a decade to come.

Voters in two-thirds of the states will be electing governors to new four-year terms this year and could indirectly be shaping the future of Congress for a decade to come.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a Pennsylvania lawsuit against the peeps who make marshmallow Peeps.

The Morning Call newspaper reports U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl ruled last week the Just Born Quality Confections company in Bethlehem failed to prove about 400 union employees violated a no-strike clause when they walked off the job Sept. 7, 2016.

The company also makes Mike and Ike candies and had said the strike was timed to hurt production of Peeps, which are typically made in the fall for the following Easter sales.

Most employees returned to work in October 2016, but no new contract has been reached.

The president of the Local 6 union says "it was a frivolous lawsuit from the beginning."

Just Born had sought unspecified monetary damages. Spokesman Matt Pye says the company will appeal.

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.