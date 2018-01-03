2 Still In Serious Condition After Alleged Street Race On New Ye - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

2 Still In Serious Condition After Alleged Street Race On New Year's Day

Posted: Updated:
A 17-year-old girl was one of two people badly injured during a crash on New Year's Day. A 17-year-old girl was one of two people badly injured during a crash on New Year's Day.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 17-year-old girl was one of two people badly injured during a crash on New Year's Day. Police say the crash was the result of street racing.

The driver of the white car, Trever Updegraff is currently in intensive care with multiple injuries. His passenger Joleigha Miller was also badly injured.

Read Related Story: 2 In Serious Condition After Street Race In NW OKC

“She’s in a lot of pain,” said her mother Sandra on Wednesday.

Joe's parents say she has a skull fracture, multiple broken bones, may have suffered a stroke, and has possible hearing loss.

“They’re both in bad shape, but they’re alive and that’s what’s important,” said Joleigha’s father Larry.

Especially considering the severity of the accident.  According to the police report, both drivers admitted to racing.

Officers on the scene say Updegraff first ran into another vehicle in front of him then was hit by the driver of the other car he was racing, which caused him to lose control and flip.

Updegraff, however, told News 9 he wasn't racing, but was trying to get away from the other driver who was driving erratically.

The driver of the other car, Anthony Herbison, was taken to jail. When News 9 contacted him Wednesday, he hung up the phone.

Joleigha's parents say they're still trying to figure out exactly what happened as well, but they know one thing for sure - “Leave the racing on the track,” they both said.

There has been a GoFundMe set up to help Joleigha's family with expenses. Click here if you would like to donate.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.