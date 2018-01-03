Secret Service building fire at Clintons' home extinguished - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Secret Service building fire at Clintons' home extinguished

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (AP) - Firefighters responded to Bill and Hillary Clinton's home outside New York City after a small fire in a building on the property.

New Castle Police say a call came in around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday about a fire in Chappaqua (CHAP'-uh-kwah). The fire was out by 3:15 p.m.

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill tweeted that the fire was in a building used by the Secret Service, not in the Clintons' residence.

He said the Clintons were not home at the time and "all is OK!"

The Clintons bought the Westchester County home in 1999.

