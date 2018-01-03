Police Respond To Domestic Shooting In NW OKC

Police responded to the scene of a shooting in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called out to the scene in the 7200 block of Lyrewood Ln., near the intersection of N. Rockwell Avenue and W. Wilshire Boulevard, around 1:30 p.m. One male shooting victim was found outside of a business in the area and was transported to a local hospital. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

OCPD says officers on scene learned that the shooting was domestic-related. One female suspect was taken into to custody not far from the scene.

Police have not released the victim or suspect's names.

