911 hoax call suspect faces felony after Kansas man's death

The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.

Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight security

Fireworks, prayers as revelers around the world welcome 2018

Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last year

Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabis

Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety push

The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana

New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowds

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is asking fire victims in some Milwaukee parts to come to them or nearby police stations because of staff shortages.

A 25-year-old Los Angeles has waived extradition proceedings in California and will face a Kansas charge that he made a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Wichita resident.

Thomas S. Monson, the president of the Mormon church, has died.

Orrin Hatch's decision to retire allows him to walk away at height of his power.

Hatch's retirement lets him leave at the height of his power

Voters in two-thirds of the states will be electing governors to new four-year terms this year and could indirectly be shaping the future of Congress for a decade to come.

Attorneys for three men accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex housing Somali refugees have urged a federal judge to include prospective jurors from rural western Kansas because they are more likely to have voted for President Donald Trump.

Attorneys for two Indonesian fishermen say their human trafficking lawsuit against an American fishing boat owner has been settled.

Brutal winter weather that's brought subzero temperatures to parts of the U.S. is now threatening to dump snow and ice across parts of the South from Florida to the Carolinas that rarely see frozen flurries, much less accumulation.

Storm slaps coastal South with most snow in nearly 3 decades

The man set to become the next Mormon church president is a 93-year-old former heart surgeon whose conservative track record on the religion's leadership panel has led Mormon scholars to predict he won't make any major changes.

Former heart surgeon set to become next Mormon president

Restaurant manager, girlfriend charged in fatal shooting of cook inside Bonchon Chicken restaurant; police say negative online reviews might have played a role.

By BRIAN MELLEY and ROXANA HEGEMAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles man suspected of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man told a judge Wednesday he would not fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges.

Tyler Barriss, 25, was held without bail after waiving his right to an extradition hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

He stood behind a glass wall dressed in black with his hands cuffed in front of him and provided brief answers to a judge's questions, acknowledging he was the wanted man and voluntarily signed the waiver.

Police have said Andrew Finch, 28, was shot after a prankster called 911 last week with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at Finch's Wichita home.

A fugitive complaint filed in Los Angeles court said Barriss was charged in Kansas with making a false alarm, which covers calling police or a fire department and knowingly giving false information. It's a low-level felony in Kansas that carries a maximum of 34 months in prison, though other charges could be filed after Wichita prosecutors review the results of a police investigation.

A more serious potential state charge would be a second-degree murder for unintentionally causing a death by reckless actions, said Elizabeth Cateforis, a law professor at the University of Kansas. That can carry a sentence of up to about 20 years.

Another option may be an involuntary manslaughter charge in which a death is caused by a person acting recklessly or in the commission of another felony. That carries a maximum sentence of a little over 10 years.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Deborah Brazil said Kansas authorities have to pick up Barriss by Feb. 2.

In Kansas, the head of the Wichita police force said the department has no policy on such "swatting" calls.

The Wichita Eagle reported that Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay vowed Tuesday for a "thorough review" of Finch's death.

The goal of such hoax calls is to get a SWAT team to respond, although Ramsay said none of the officers at the scene were SWAT officers.

Ramsay said officers who responded reported that Finch's hands went up and down around his waistband before he was shot.

Ramsay called Finch's death a "terrible tragedy."

___

Hegeman reported from Wichita, Kansas.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that a fugitive charge was filed in Los Angeles court and to identify the Wichita police chief as Gordon Ramsay instead of as Gordon Ramsey.

