Bedlam Basketball: No. 7 Oklahoma Hosts Oklahoma State

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby isn't sympathetic to UCF's claim to deserve a spot in the College Football Playoff.More >>
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby isn't sympathetic to UCF's claim to deserve a spot in the College Football Playoff.More >>
Rookie Terrance Ferguson scored 24 in his first career start as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Lakers 133-96 on Wednesday night.More >>
Rookie Terrance Ferguson scored 24 in his first career start as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Lakers 133-96 on Wednesday night.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.