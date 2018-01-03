Bedlam Basketball: No. 7 Oklahoma Hosts Oklahoma State - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bedlam Basketball: No. 7 Oklahoma Hosts Oklahoma State

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
Norman -

Big 12 conference-play just began last weekend and Bedlam basketball is already here, 2018 is moving at a rapid pace! Tipoff is at 8 p.m. CT inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners (11-1, 1-0) have won nine-straight and are undefeated at home this season, but out of nine Big 12 games so far, the road team has won eight.

Oklahoma State (10-3, 0-1) won both contests last year, but Brad Underwood and Jawun Evans are gone. This time it’s Mike Boynton’s turn to make a Bedlam head coaching debut.

And let’s not forget Trae Young, as if we could, who will play in his inaugural Bedlam game tonight. Young leads the nation in scoring (29.6) and assists (10.7) per game and he was heavily recruited by both schools. He’s on a string of four-straight double-doubles including Saturday’s 39-point, 14-assist effort against No. 10 TCU.

The game will be a clash of styles, with OU scoring 94.7 points per game and giving up 79.9 while OSU scores 79.4 per game but gives up just 67.2 on average.

Senior Jeffrey Carroll leads the Pokes in scoring at 15.2 ppg and is three points behind Marcus Smart for 35th place on the Oklahoma State scoring charts. Junior Tavarius Shine has played his best in games against ranked opponents – averaging 14.2 points in OSU’s four such contests. The Cowboys are 1-3 in those games.

Something to look forward to at halftime for those in attendance – fans will be treated to the acrobatic skills of Red Panda and her unicycle act.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.