Water Main Break Reported In The Village

Crews were at the scene of a water main break Wednesday morning in The Village.

The break was reported near Downing Street and Waverly Avenue near Britton Road.

It was causing water to shot out at least 40 feet into the air before it was quickly shut off.

Due to the below-freezing temperatures, the water froze in nearby trees.

