Construction To Begin Wednesday After Below-Freezing Temperatures Delay

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Freezing temperatures pushed back some plans for crosstown repairs on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City.

It's still pretty cold but work is tentatively scheduled to begin about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

You can plan on eastbound I-40 is being narrowed to one lane between Western Avenue and I-35/I-235 Dallas Junction.

That will stay narrowed to one lane from 9 a.m. through 6 a.m. Thursday.

After that, the same area will be narrowed to two lanes throughout the rest of the month.

The eastbound I-40 off-ramp to Shields Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Also, the eastbound I-40 on-ramp from Shields will be closed from today through most of January.

Northbound and southbound I-235 off ramps to westbound I-40 will also be closed from 9 a.m. Wednesday to late January.

